My colossal one-year-old already weighs 36 pounds and requires adult diapers – he takes after his big Russian father.

My colossal one-year-old already weighs 36 pounds and requires adult diapers – he inherited his big Russian father’s physique.

When Jayde Leeder gave birth to Sonny last December, he weighed more than nine pounds.

And he’s only gotten bigger, now weighing in at a whopping 36 pounds.

As a result, the tot has outgrown the brand’s largest size of Huggies nappies.

Jayde, a mother of three, explains in a hilarious TikTok video that she had to go out and buy adult nappies for Sonny because the baby size didn’t fit around his waist.

Due to the size of Jayde’s stomach and her significant weight loss while pregnant with Sonny, doctors were concerned that she had gestational diabetes.

They checked for the condition four times, but it turned out that when Jayde finally gave birth, Sonny was just a little bigger than expected.

“When I was pregnant, he always measured a week or two larger,” Jayde, from Sydney, Australia, said.

“Doctors were concerned about his size and initially suspected I had diabetes, but that was not the case – I simply had a special boy on the way.”

“His father is a big, strong Russian, and my oldest was over nine pounds when he was born, so it was kind of expected.”

“Sonny is a cheerful little character who makes some amusing faces – he’s a bit cheeky.”

“He recognizes when he’s doing something he shouldn’t be doing and finds it amusing to watch my reaction.

“He’s crawling and learning to stand, but I have some skeletal issues, and he appears to have inherited a few hypermobility issues because his ankle joints are stiff.”

“But it’s nothing serious, and he’s getting regular physiotherapy, so he’ll be walking soon.”

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to have him as part of our lovely family, and I can’t wait to see him develop and grow in the future.”