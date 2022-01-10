My contraception implant has become lodged so deeply in my arms that doctors are unable to remove it, and I may be infertile as a result.

Doctors are unable to remove my implant from my arms, and I may be infertile as a result of my contraception.

Danielle Jarret’s contraceptive, which started out as a good idea, quickly turned into a nightmare.

After her implant became stuck so deep that doctors couldn’t get it out, the 24-year-old was paralyzed and lost use of her left arm.

Danielle had a tiny plastic rod called a nexplanon implanted in her arm three years ago and had no problems until she needed it replaced.

When her GP couldn’t remove the 4cm implant, she was referred to a nurse at a Greenwich sexual health clinic, who couldn’t do it either.

She was then referred to St Thomas’ Hospital in London for a two-hour operation under regional anaesthesia, during which surgeons gave up trying to get it out because it had sunk so far.

“Everything is a real struggle,” Danielle, from Dartford, Kent, says.

“It’s completely destroyed my life; I can’t use or feel my left arm.”

“I now have a disability, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at me.”

“Before, I took what I could do for granted.

“It makes me feel so insignificant, and it has had a significant psychological impact on me.”

“You don’t expect to be told you’ve lost an arm when you’re 23 years old.”

“It’s just heartbreaking.”

Danielle, an insurance worker, had the contraceptive implant for the second time in May 2016 at her local GP surgery in Dartford.

In the United Kingdom, the implant is one of the most common methods of contraception.

The small, rod-shaped device that’s inserted just beneath the skin of your upper arm lasts up to three years and prevents pregnancy by releasing progesterone into your system.

“It was a quick 10-15 minute procedure that seemed to go completely fine,” she says.

“I noticed later that I couldn’t really feel it beneath my skin, but I made the classic mistake of looking it up on Google because I didn’t want to waste anyone’s time and assumed I’d be fine.”

Danielle then went to her GP in May 2019 to have the implant removed, but was told that it had sunk too far into her arm and that she would need to see a specialist.

“I had to go in by myself, and my mother was in the waiting room,” she explains.

“A nurse and a doctor were there, and they cut my arm open to remove the implant, but they couldn’t get to it.”

“However, they had been looking for it for about 20 minutes.”

My name is…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.