My controlling mother-in-law ruined my gender reveal by making it all about her and throwing a fit.

My obnoxious mother-in-law ruined my gender reveal by making it all about herself and throwing a fit.

A WOMAN has taken to the internet to express her dissatisfaction with her mother-in-law, who she claims ruined her gender reveal party.

Her mother-in-law was upset enough that she asked her own mother to help with the reveal instead of her, and she threw a temper tantrum in front of everyone.

The woman, who appears to have dedicated her entire TikTok page to documenting her mother-in-law’s ups and downs, stated that she and her husband went to see his mother about once a week around the time of her gender reveal party.

She went on to say that while she and her mother have a “decent” relationship, they don’t get to see each other as often as they should because she has an “extremely busy” schedule.

Moving on to the gender reveal party itself, the woman explained that she and her husband “collectively decided” to let her mother open the gender reveal envelope and then hand them color-coordinated streamers to reveal their child’s gender.

When they told the mother-in-law about the plan, she reportedly expressed her displeasure.

“She was very upset, and we tried to explain to her that this was extremely important to us… we wanted my mother to feel involved,” the poster said.

According to the poster, the mother-in-law calmed down before being triggered when it came time to reveal the gender.

“Well, when we actually got the streamer in front of all of my friends and family,” she claimed, “his mother threw a tantrum.”

“She screams and yells, ‘This isn’t fair, I should have been the one to open the envelope first, I’m more involved, she’s not around as often,” she says.

“It was just super embarrassing for everyone involved, so it was so uncomfortable and it took away from the entire event,” the mother, who has since given birth to her child, explained.

“It just made the entire thing about her.”

People expressed their support, outrage, and even horror stories about their own mother-in-laws in response to the woman’s story.

One commenter said, “Your husband needs to put her in her place.”

A second user stated, “A man who would allow his mother to disrespect his wife is no man.”

“We must remember that we are raising our children to become adults who will thrive away from us.”

“This happened at our wedding,” a user who had similar experiences said.

“My mother-in-law and sister-in-law claimed that MY wedding was all about them.”

Another added, “My mother-in-law threatened to fire my husband because he couldn’t work because I was in labor with her grandson.”

Unfortunately, the toxic mother-in-law stories aren’t going away any time soon.

