My date didn’t tell me I needed to lose a stone until the end of the meal, so I got the ultimate retaliation.

A WOMAN has revealed how her Tinder date advised her to lose weight if she wanted to be his girlfriend.

Jules, a TikTok user, told her followers about her disastrous date, revealing that the meeting had started off well.

“I ordered a whisky coke, which is important to the story, and he ordered a vodka tonic,” she said in the video.

“Everything was fine until the end of the date, and you know what he said?”

“‘You know Julia, you’re really nice, but if I were to date you, you’d probably have to lose about 10 or 15 pounds.’

“‘You know you ordered a sugary coke, right?’

Jules admitted she was “ready to slap him in the face,” but she decided to wait until the very end to exact her vengeance.

“We got ready to leave, he went to the bathroom, I went to the bar, took a shot of one of the most expensive whiskies there, walked out, got in my own damn cab, and left him,” she continued.

Her video has since gone viral, garnering over 161,000 views and tens of thousands of comments from people who are perplexed by her date.

“HE DID NOT GURRRLLL! You are stunning!” wrote one.

Another said, “I’m proud of you for doing what you did,” while a third wrote, “You are goals sis!”

In other relationship news, check out this smart young couple who used their mother’s ring and pretended to be engaged to get a room upgrade and a fancy dessert at The Shard.

Or this Tinder date gone wrong, where a woman showed up for her first date at her Tinder match’s house and there were cops EVERYWHERE – but she still went out with him.

Would you dare to do this? At my work Christmas party, I bedded my hot boss – he lasted two minutes, I was crushed, and I couldn’t face him after that.