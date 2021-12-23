My date was going swimmingly until a man sat down beside us and she turned deathly pale, and that was the beginning of the end.

My date was going well until a man sat down beside us and she turned pale, and that was the beginning of the end.

IF YOU’RE a single person, you’ve probably had at least one bad date.

We’ve heard it all, whether you’ve been catfished, stood up, or your date was rude.

However, one man has taken to TikTok to reveal his worst date ever, and it’s safe to say it’s a shocker.

Pat McKenna, aka ‘pattymac2399,’ from Boston, Massachusetts, United States, shared his terrifying date story.

“I went on this date two years ago,” he said.

“We were getting along swimmingly and having a great time.

“Because we’re going to the movies afterward, I’m paying the bill.”

“All of a sudden, this guy sits down with us at the table, and she’s as pale as a ghost.”

People, get ready for a shock…

“I said, ‘Hey man, can I help you?'” he continued.

‘That’s my wife,’ he says.

“I looked at her and said, ‘Is that your husband?’ and she pretended to be offended.”

What happened next, however, topped it all off.

“The best part of it all is that I see something crawling around in the corner of my eye – it’s her daughter,” he continued.

“She jumped on her lap and said’mummy,’ so I looked at him and asked how long they had been married.”

“It’s been seven years!”

“So she lied to me, she’s married, seven years married, and she’s got a kid?!?”

“I was just sitting in the restaurant, thinking to myself, ‘Wow, this is a Dr Phil episode.”

That sounds like an awful date to us, and many TikTok users agreed.

“I would’ve left the check on the table and walked out,” one person said.

“Yea, that’s a bad date,” said another.

“I thought bringing coupons to a date was bad,” a third person said.

