My date was so nervous that he almost puked – we had to stop at his PARENTS’ house to use the restroom, which was embarrassing.

My date was so nervous that he almost puked – we had to stop at his PARENTS’ house for the bathroom, which was embarrassing.

Anyone who claims not to be nervous before a first date is most likely lying.

That’s it for now.

Even the thought of sitting across a table from someone we’ve never met and trying to strike up a flirty conversation sends us into a tailspin.

So think of this poor man, who was so stressed out about his date that he almost s*** himself on several occasions.

Christy, a TikTok user, told her 90,000 followers about her terrifying first date earlier this year.

Christy explained how they got off to a promising start and the man had taken her to a fancy restaurant in a viral video that has received over 27,000 “likes.”

But not long into the evening, she sensed something wasn’t quite right.

“He clearly had some bowel issues,” she explained.

I believe his nervousness aggravated his bowel problems.

“He ran back and forth to the bathroom to relieve himself for the better part of the night.”

The couple, understandably, had to leave early, but things quickly deteriorated in the car.

“Poor guy,” she added.

He COULDN’T get me home as he tried to drive me.”

Instead, the man had to devise a backup plan and search for the nearest restroom.

“We had to stop by his parents’ house [so he could]relieve himself some more,” Christy said.

Christy expressed her embarrassment at being “abandoned” outside in the car rather than going into the house and meeting his family.

Fortunately for him, Christy understood his predicament: “I get it.

Irritable bowel syndrome is a nightmare.”

While some people might not have agreed to a second date after the awkward ordeal, the social media star agreed to do so.

“So what happened next?” she continued. “I married him.”

Viewers were ecstatic that the first date nightmare had a happy ending.

“I’m overjoyed,” one said.

He didn’t ask for bowel problems on that particular day.

Many girls would refuse to give him another chance.”

“Greatest love story ever told!” said another.

A third said, “This is the best thing I’ve heard in a long time.”

