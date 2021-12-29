My daughter COVERED her face in mud and leaves during a winter walk, but her parents slammed the door in her face.

SOME OF US LEARN THE WAYS OF THE WORLD through trial and error.

As she enjoyed the park in Glenrothes, Scotland, this 5-year-old girl learned how mucky mud can be.

“My 5-year-old daughter thought it would be funny to cover her face in mud when we were trying to go shopping,” her mother, Stacey Mitchell, wrote.

Her son and daughter are completely submerged in the muddy park in the 20-second video.

“I am done,” Stacey declares in the viral video.

“I was planning on going to Matalan, but I don’t think that’s feasible right now.”

“I can’t even look at you for laughing,” the mother laughed as her daughter Olivia threw some muddy leaves in the air.

They slid around in the puddles and muddy leaves, giggling gleefully as they threw mud at her brother and a younger child who was luckily protected by a rain sheet in a buggy during a mud fight.

Despite having to reschedule her shopping trip, Stacey appeared unconcerned, writing on Facebook: “Totally right, I don’t mind them getting dirty at all.”

The majority of commenters praised Stacey for allowing her children to play, saying things like “love it kids being kids” and “best mom ever.”

“That’s disgusting and unsanitary!” some said, while others called the kids’ antics ‘gross.’

“I don’t think anyone in Matalan would notice,” another said.

“Lol,” said one participant, referring to the memories made that day.

It was the ideal childhood moment.

It was admirable of you to let her go and not become enraged.

Of course, there are times when educated lessons are necessary.

Hopefully, you also participated in order to create a more lasting memory and experience.

That’s hilarious.

Thank you so much for sharing!!!”

Some saw the financial advantages as well, exclaiming, “Hahahaha, free spa treatment!”

“It washes off and the memories last a lifetime. Parenting done right on you Stacey,” one wrote.

“What a wonderful mother! She lets her children be kids.”

Many people agreed that the kids were having a great time.

“I hope they have fun washing the mud out of that white jacket,” another commenter expressed concern about the coat.

Stacey, on the other hand, explained that it “came out very easily.”

“There is something very wrong about this whole situation,” one commenter expressed their concerns.

I don’t mean to be critical, but how did it get to this point without you noticing? There could have been dog or other animal excrement in the mud.

It’s possible that your child has become blind.

And why would you record and post this? There’s a lot wrong with it.”

However, Stacey, your mother, will be there soon…

