My daughter-in-law is vegan, and I refuse to accommodate her for Thanksgiving – my son is upset, but I have my reasons.

My daughter-in-law is a vegan, and I refuse to accommodate her for Thanksgiving – my son is furious, but I have my reasons.

AN ANGRY mother-in-law has taken to the internet to vent her frustrations about her dependent son and daughter-in-law.

They expect her to cook a vegan Thanksgiving meal, she said, but she declined and told her daughter-in-law to bring her own.

According to the agitated woman, the vegan Thanksgiving dinner request is just another example of her daughter-in-law and son being incredibly difficult when it comes to food.

The mother-in-law claimed in an anonymous Reddit post that she previously had issues with her daughter-in-law after she became enraged with her for serving her an egg-filled soup when she was allergic to eggs.

Prior to making the dish, she was never warned about allergies.

The woman wrote, “She literally was scarfing it down and then had a problem afterward because I guess it gives her headaches or something.”

“[She] was so taken with it that she demanded the recipe from me.”

“And then it’s no longer good because I gave her the list.”

From then on, the mother-in-law swore she would no longer cook for her daughter-in-law.

As the holidays approached, the poster stated that she told her son’s wife that she would have to cook her own Thanksgiving dinner.

“This happened after she became a vegan, and I mistook vegan for vegetarian, which meant she couldn’t eat meat.”

“She told me I needed to ‘educate myself on the vegan lifestyle,” the woman said.

She claims her son has become enraged with her, and she admits she’s “tired of them both.”

While the mother-in-law supports her decision, she, like the internet, has mixed feelings about the situation.

People were divided about the woman’s response to the drama, with some accusing her of being overly defensive.

“No one told you she was allergic to dairyeggs, and she didn’t even ask when you were preparing them.”

One person commented, “That wouldn’t be your fault.”

They continued, “Telling her you won’t cook for her again is an overreaction to learning she’s allergic.”

Another user wrote, “You basically sound like you don’t give a f**k about either of them and don’t want to go out of your way to make either of them feel cared for or welcome.”

“She can’t be mad,” one sympathizer said. “You didn’t know [about the eggs], she didn’t advocate for herself.”

“Make a nice salad and be pleasant, but it is not your responsibility to change everything just because a woman has been rude to you.”

