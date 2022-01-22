My daughter is a teen mother, and I refuse to assist her with childcare on weekends – people accuse me of being harsh, but I don’t mind.

People say I’m harsh, but I don’t care. My daughter is a teen mother, and I won’t help her with childcare on weekends.

A MAN has revealed that when his daughter is out of school, he will not hire a nanny for his grandchild, claiming that it was her decision to have the baby and that she should not expect to be able to relax on weekends.

In a Reddit post, the father of a 17-year-old teen mother detailed the situation, asking strangers for advice on whether he was doing the right thing.

His grandson is a year old, and he has agreed to pay for childcare until his daughter graduates from high school and then attends university.

However, it was also agreed that his daughter would look after the baby when he was not at school or studying.

“We will cover childcare expenses as well as everything related to the child (diapers, clothes, insurance, and so on) until she graduates from college,” he explained.

“In exchange, our daughter will concentrate on her studies and look after her daughter at home.”

Because of Covid, the family decided to hire a nanny instead of sending the baby to nursery school.

He was taken aback when he learned that his daughter had requested that the nanny work on weekends so she could relax and spend time with her friends.

“I waited until my daughter got home before telling her about it,” he explained.

She said she was going to a party with her friends.

“Because of school and caring for a baby, she is overwhelmed.”

I told her that I understood, but that this was our agreement.

She began to cry and stated, “All I’ve ever known is school and babies.”

The father stood firm in his convictions.

“I hugged her and told her that she made this bed and that she was fortunate to have the arrangement she does,” he explained.

Because his daughter insisted on keeping the baby, the man insisted that she accept responsibility for her child’s care.

“When my daughter became pregnant, she was given three options,” he said.

Abortion, adoption, or keeping the baby in this situation.

She insisted on keeping the child.”

Some of the commenters were completely opposed to the father’s attitude.

“It sounds to me like this is the literal first time this has come up where she wanted to do something other than being a mom and a student,” one outraged commenter wrote.

She has spent the entire year of her adolescence doing everything you’require’ with no breaks.”

Others, on the other hand, saw things through the eyes of the father.

"It's difficult, but… she has to adapt," one commenter said, while another agreed, saying, "You are right, your…

