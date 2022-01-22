My daughter refused to invite me to her wedding after I suggested she wear a GREEN wedding gown.

A CONCERNED mother explained that her oldest daughter had refused to invite her to her wedding because she accused her of being jealous of her sister and suggested that she “make her wedding dress green.”

Because she didn’t approve of her “nomadic lifestyle,” the bride-to-be had already excluded her younger sister from the event.

When the mother objected, she was also barred from the wedding.

“[My] oldest daughter is straight-laced and is doing the whole marry and have a traditional life,” the mother wrote on Reddit.

Her upcoming wedding is very important to her.

“On the other hand, my youngest is the polar opposite.

While I disagree with some of her decisions, I admire her courage and determination.

(She enjoys hallucinogenics), travel, and, I suppose, being a modern-day hippie.

“The term “digital nomad” appeals to her.

She has reached the age of majority.

She is compensated for her way of life.

I’m at a loss for words.

“My youngest was kicked out of the wedding party by the oldest.

It’s because my youngest daughter and her boyfriend have eloped.

He is approximately ten years her senior.

Divorced with two children.

“I think what irritated my oldest is that her fiancé comes from a wealthy family, and the wedding is going to be ridiculously extravagant.”

“However, my youngest husband has a lot more money, and he fully supports my daughter’s artistic nature.”

“Her in-laws tell the oldest that her sister doesn’t share the same values as the family she’s marrying into.

“My eldest sister has been barred from attending the wedding and has stated that she will have no contact with her due to her lifestyle choices.

“I told my eldest that whatever was done was done.”

She needs to mature and stop expecting everyone to live up to her high standards.

She also needs to stop being envious of her sister, or her wedding gown will turn green.

“Now she’s told me I’m not allowed to attend the wedding.”

My husband will not accompany me, nor will his other daughter.

“On social media, my oldest is ranting about how her father refuses to walk her down the aisle at the wedding.

I told her she was acting like a victim for no reason at all.

“Oldest, her fiancé, and his family are all on her social media, accusing us of being immoral.”

Reddit users chimed in with their opinions on the situation.

“Sounds like…,” one person said.

