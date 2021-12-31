My daughter’s ears were pierced without my knowledge, and my husband is now furious.

My daughter’s ears were pierced without my knowledge, and my husband is now enraged.

My daughter’s ears were pierced without my knowledge, and my husband is now enraged.

Following her husband’s accusation that she betrayed his trust by piercing their daughter’s ears behind his back, a mother took to Reddit to vent her frustrations.

The anonymous poster explained that she had talked to her other half about getting her baby’s ears pierced, but he was not interested.

In a post on the website’s infamous Am I The Asshole? forum, she wrote, “He said he needed time to think about it.”

“Weeks have gone by and he hasn’t said anything.”

Her mother then suggested that they “do it behind his back,” with the caveat that he would “come around and see for himself” that it was a good idea because he was “having doubts and being indecisive.”

Despite her reservations, the woman agreed and scheduled an appointment for a time when she knew her husband would be unavailable.

“When my husband found out, he was furious and began ranting about what a major breach of trust I had just committed and how, because he is also the parent, I should never have done this without his full approval,” she continued.

“He was even more enraged because I did it behind his back and was lying and deceiving him.”

She told him he was acting as if their daughter was his sole property, and she argued that “I’m the mother, and my opinion does have a heavier weight than his to some extent,” and that “I’m the mother, and my opinion does have a heavier weight than his to some extent.”

“He was offended by that and moved in with his mother,” she explained. “She called and scolded me for going behind her son’s back and treating him like a second-class citizen when it came to our daughter, but I never understood why.”

“I can understand why he’s angry,” one commenter said.

“You were clearly’sneaky and untruthful,’ and now you’re blaming it on your mother?”

Another said, “You listened to your mother behind your husband’s back because you wanted to do what you wanted to do anyway.”

“You know you’d be p****d if he secretly listened to his father.”

“It’s a child, not a Christmas tree for you to decorate,” a third person yelled.

“And you did it all behind your husband’s back?” says the narrator.

