My daughter’s school threatened her with MONTH-LONG isolation because of her shoes, and I had only 24 hours to find new ones.

A SCHOOLGIRL was threatened with a month of detention because of her “inappropriate” shoes, which her mother was ordered to replace within 24 hours by the school.

After failing to correct uniform issues overnight, more than 100 students from Tolbar Academy in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, were summoned to a meeting.

Angry parents took to the streets after their children were separated from the rest of the class due to a problem with their trousers and shoes.

After her daughter’s black Vivienne Westwood shoes were deemed inappropriate, one mother was furious.

“I received a letter saying she would be in isolation for the entire month of January unless we changed her shoes,” she told GrimsbyLive.

“However, we had less than 24 hours to make changes, and I couldn’t afford to do so.”

“However, I couldn’t understand why she needed to change her shoes because she’d been wearing them since she was in seventh grade.”

“She now despises school and is miserable both when she goes and when she returns.”

I’m all for following the rules, but this seems a little excessive.

“I know one girl who was placed in isolation and had a panic attack because she’d never been reprimanded before.”

“It’s aggravating that this is occurring.

If the students are misbehaving, that’s fine, but we weren’t given enough time to make changes, so I’m disappointed that this has happened.

“If this keeps going, I’m going to have to pull her out.”

Students must wear black, flat shoes and are prohibited from wearing trainers, trainer-style shoes, canvas shoes, or boots, according to the uniform policy.

Shoes with large embellishments on the front, such as bows or hearts, are not permitted.

According to the school’s website, trousers must be black full length, smart and tailored, and made of non-stretch material. They cannot be tightly fitted to the leg or cropped to the ankle.

Karen Marriott, 50, has a ten-year-old stepdaughter and insists her trousers are in perfect condition.

“My stepdaughter was put in isolation because her socks were too short and showed her ankles when she sat down,” she said.

“On Tuesday night, I received a phone call from the school informing me that her trousers were too tight, so I double-checked her pants and found nothing wrong with them.”

“In the end, she was placed in isolation and missed a chemistry exam as a result.”

“Kids have enough to worry about with GCSEs; this is not what they require.”

They can’t get a hot meal while they’re there, so they’re limited to sandwiches.

“I pity the children who…

