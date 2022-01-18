My DIY bleach job on my hair was a complete disaster; bits snapped off and I now resemble a crazy penguin.

I attempted a DIY bleach job on my hair… it was a complete disaster, with bits snapping off and me looking like a crazy penguin.

VISITING a hairdresser isn’t always inexpensive, but it’s sometimes worth it to pay a little extra for a pro.

Nobody knows this better than Sienna Oliver, whose hair was snapped off due to a botched DIY bleach job.

The horrifying experience was documented by the sustainability student and shared on TikTok, where it received over 1.8 million views in one day.

”We live and learn,” Sienna said as she explained what happened.

She compared herself to ”one of those crazy a** penguins” because the final result was so bad, she said.

The striking resemblance was quickly noted by viewers, with one remarking that her new hair made her look like Cody Maverick from Surf’s Up.

Someone said, ‘Please say ‘These are my ladies.’

”Party in the front, business in the back,” said another of the hairdo’s admirers.

”Actually kinda love it,” said a fellow TikToker, despite Sienna’s horror.

”Bestie, this is a serve,” said another.

”It’s not that bad…it just needs a little shaping… to the salon!” someone added.

