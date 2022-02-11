My dog was tattooed as a Pokémon on my arm, and everyone who sees it has one question for the artist.

Everyone who sees my dog tattooed on my arm as a Pokémon has one question for the artist.

Bobby Douglas, a tattoo artist, went viral on TikTok with a video of a Pokémon-inspired tattoo he created based on a suggestion from one of his pet-loving clients.

“My client wanted his dog as a Pokémon tattoo and this is how it went,” the video on Bobby’s TikTok account, dobbybouglas, says before showing a reference picture of the client’s dog and then revealing the finished product of the tattoo — a brown and black dog drawn in Pokémon’s art style surrounded by red roses and smoke.

Everyone in the comments has only one question for Bobby after four days and more than 2.3 million views: will you do my pet next?

Animal lovers have flocked to the comments section to express their love for the tattoo.

“NEW TATTOO IDEA UNLOCKED OH NO,” one user expressed his displeasure.

A few comments have prompted responses from the artist, who express interest in having their own pets tattooed.

“Uhh, I’m sorry, but is this a thing?” remarked one TikTok user.

“I urgently require my cats to be Eevee-fied.”

The tattoo artist is a long-time Pokémon player, so the client isn’t the only one who enjoys the game.

Bobby, who has been a Pokémon fan since 1996, currently streams two Pokémon games three times a week on Twitchlive and has his own Pokémon tattoos.

“I’ve always loved and enjoyed Pokémon, and I still do,” Bobby told the Sun.

“I’ve got a tattoo of Squirtle and Cubone!”

Bobby enjoys the process of drawing the tattoos almost as much as the clients do, he claims.

The pet owners send the Maryland-based artist a list of their favorite Pokémon as well as multiple photos of their pet so that he can create an accurate color combination for the artwork.

“It’s pretty inspiring to draw something like this because it means so much to pet owners,” Bobby said.

“It’s a very enjoyable process for me because they obviously love their animals and Pokémon.”

“Having a custom tattoo or commissioned artwork to hang up is a nice way to honor their pet.”

If a client doesn’t want a tattoo, Bobby can send the digital artwork to them.

Bobby’s Instagram account, bobbydouglastattoos, has a lot more of his work.

