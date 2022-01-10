My dog’s surgery was covered, but not my mother’s… now my family is enraged, and I’m not concerned whether she lives or dies.

My dog’s surgery was covered, but not my mother’s… now my family is furious, and I don’t care whether she lives or dies.

My dog’s surgery was covered, but not my mother’s… now my family is furious, and I’m not concerned whether she lives or dies.

A WOMAN who paid for her dog’s surgery has been chastised by her family for failing to pay for her mother’s.

The woman sought advice on the situation on Reddit’s popular Am I The Asshole? page, explaining that her parents “believe that being a parent ends once the child turns 18.”

“I was forced to pay rent and all other costs associated with my survival, if you will, as soon as I turned 18,” she continued.

Since she moved out and went to college, she and her parents have had “monthly contact but nothing deep or below surface level.”

Her mother, on the other hand, recently needed a mass removed, and despite having good health insurance, the procedure would cost her and the woman’s father a lot of money.

“With the whole’she’s your mother and would do the same for you’ thing,” she continued, “my father called me and said they needed money.”

“I wanted to help, but I told him I didn’t have the money on hand, only in my savings account, so I didn’t contribute, and I believe they took out a loan.”

A foreign body was removed from the woman’s dog’s stomach, which necessitated surgery.

She explained, “It happened so quickly that I had to use a large portion of my savings to pay for it.”

“I’d rather my mother die in debt and sacrifice an animal’s life than my own mother,” her father said when he found out.

“I refused and have been ignoring his calls ever since,” she concluded, “but other family members are messaging me because they think I don’t care whether my mother lives or dies.”

The majority of commenters agreed that the woman was not at fault for not paying for her mother’s surgery and then for her dog’s surgery.

“You make all of your money from your dog.”

“Your parents are not,” one person wrote.

One person added, “You promised to look after your pet.”

When your parents decided to start a family, they made a similar promise, which they later broke.

“You are under no obligation to pay for surgery performed by someone who didn’t even care enough about you as a child to ensure your success as an adult.”

Another person said, “You chose to be in charge of that dog, so you’ll do everything you can to keep it healthy.”

“Plus, your parents have the option of taking out a loan or finding other sources of funding.

“You are your dog’s only companion.”

As a result, the woman retaliated by…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news.