My eight-year-old daughter has the Messiest Bedroom in the United Kingdom… she uses it as a changing room and a bomb shelter.

My eight-year-old daughter has the Messiest Bedroom in the United Kingdom… she uses it as a dressing room and a bomb shelter.

There’s no denying that our kids can be messy; with clothes piled high on one chair and toys strewn across their room, it’s hard not to lose patience.

If you think your child is messy, think again: a Glasgow girl has been named the owner of the UK’s Messiest Bedroom.

Emily, 8, was chosen as the winner after a nationwide search by bed retailer Happy Beds, and she received a brand new bed as a prize.

“We all know how difficult it is to get kids to clean their rooms, and we feel for these parents!” said Lucy Bolland, Marketing Manager at Happy Beds.

She also hoped that the new bed would serve as an “incentive to keep her room clean in the future.”

Many people took part in the challenge because the grand prize was a new, comfortable bed to sleep in.

None, however, appeared to be able to compete with the eight-year-old girl, whose father claimed she used her room as a dressing room and preferred to spend all of her time in the family room.

“Anytime tidying is enforced, it only takes a week for it to revert to looking like a bomb zone,” he added.

Indeed, with clothes strewn about the room and toys strewn about, it’s easy to see why Happy Beds chose the young Glaswegian as their champion.

Emily’s father also hoped that the new bed would encourage good behavior; we’ll see how long that lasts.

