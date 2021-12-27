My employee announced her pregnancy THREE WEEKS after I hired her, and it has crippled my business.

My employee told me she was pregnant THREE WEEKS after I hired her, and it has completely crippled my company.

A WOMAN explained that she owns a small business and that her new employee told her she was pregnant three weeks after starting, causing her business to suffer.

The business owner admitted that she was aware that pregnant women are entitled to maternity leave, but that her company would inevitably suffer as she struggled to find a temporary replacement.

The woman admitted to acting irrationally, but she was disappointed by the turn of events.

“OK so I know I am being unreasonable but venting a little,” she wrote on Mumsnet.

“In July of this year, I hired my first full-time employee (I already have one part-timer).”

She revealed she was pregnant three weeks in and is now on mat leave.

“Because recruiting is extremely difficult in this industry right now, getting a mat leave cover is likely to be nearly impossible.”

“I know it’s her right and all that, and I’ve treated her fairly, and she’ll be back whenever she wants.”

“However, if I’m being completely honest, it’s completely ruined our plans for growth this year (on top of the covid issues).”

“Would you work in a small business while pregnant, even though I know it’s ‘right’?”

Some Mumsnet users thought the woman was being unreasonable to her pregnant employee, while others thought she was being unreasonable.

“Shocker, a pregnant woman needs to work to pay the bills,” one person said.

“Ultimately, women of childbearing age need jobs,” another said, “and if you ever hire a woman between the ages of 20 and 40, you accept the risk of her becoming pregnant.”

Others, on the other hand, thought the situation was unfair to the employee.

“To be honest, I’d have fired her in August when you found out she was pregnant; during her probationary period, I’d just told her it wasn’t working out,” one said.

“You’re not being unreasonable,” said another.

Yes, she is legally protected, but it will be on your mind the next time you need to fill a position.

“Anyone who claims it would never occur to them clearly does not run a small business.”

When this happens, it causes a setback.

It’s screwed you over, no matter what’s legal.”

