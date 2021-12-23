My entire face swelled up as a result of an allergic reaction to brow lamination, which is why they recommend patch testing first.

ONE woman revealed that getting her brows tinted caused her to have a severe allergic reaction.

Millie Bucknall posted a photo of her severe reaction, in which her entire face swelled up and she could only open one eye.

The young woman explained why you should always get a patch test 24 hours before you use it on her TikTok account.

“Eyebrow lamination allergic reaction,” she captioned the photo, which she posted under the handle @milliebucknall.

Millie posted before and after photos, with the after photos showing her entire face swollen.

Her right eye was completely shut, and she had what appeared to be blisters around her brows.

“Get a patch test at least 24 hours before Eyebrow Lamination,” Millie advised.

“And make sure the beautician has all of the necessary qualifications,” she adds.

The video has received over 582k views, and users on TikTok have been quick to comment.

“Omg, I hope you’re okay. Just watching this made my eye twitch,” one person said.

“What kind of salon does that without a patch test?” someone else commented.

“Don’t go to salons unless they do patch tests! It’s crucial!” said a third.

