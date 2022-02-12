My entire life has been a lie; my Nan has completely erased our family’s history, and I have only recently discovered who I truly am.

My entire life has been a lie; my Nan has completely erased our family history, and I have only recently discovered who I am.

COMPLETING your family tree can be enjoyable, but it changed the course of one young woman’s life.

She researched her ancestry with the help of a company that provides DNA testing with the “most comprehensive ancestry breakdown.”

The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle ‘not kennedy,’ shared her story with her followers, and it quickly went viral.

She explained how her grandmother lied about her identity and “took the secret to her grave, and we only recently discovered what it was.”

“She passed back in 2002, and we knew her name, we knew she was an orphan and a lonely child, and we had no other family connections to her whatsoever at the time we thought she was born in 1933,” the woman says.

“My family was perplexed when we received the results of a ’23andme’ test, which revealed that we are African Americans, despite my grandmother’s assertion that we are English.

“I know you’re perplexed when you look at me, because I’m perplexed as well.”

And right now, my family is still trying to figure out all the details.

“I’m afraid I don’t know anything else.”

She used the DNA testing service 23andme, which matched her with a Virginia family.

Her grandmother and grandfather met in Maryland, married, and moved across the country, so she doesn’t think it’s “too strange.”

“So when this family starts pulling out pictures of my grandmother and her 15 siblings,” the TikTok star continues.

“It’s safe to say we were taken aback.

“It turns out Milicantvan [her given name]was born Many Van and was born in 1927, not 1933.”

“She was born in Virginia to a family of 15 children, all of whom were African Americans.

It turned out that she had made the decision to flee her entire family and completely shed her identity.

“While her parents died when she was young, she was neither an orphan nor an only child, as she claimed.”

“She was cared for by others and had a large family.”

“She took on a new name, a new race, and a new identity.

“Now I have a whole new family, and it’s strange and surreal, and there’s a part of me that doesn’t know who I am.”

