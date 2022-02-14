My ex dumped me because I gave her recycled Valentine’s cards and backyard daffodils, but I’m proud of it.

WOULD YOU DUMP YOUR SPOUSE if they didn’t spend money on Valentine’s Day?

According to our new exclusive Sun Valentine’s Day poll, one in ten Britons would.

Eddie Price, a builder from Leicester in the East Midlands, says he doesn’t mind if ex-girlfriends break up with him because of his “stingy” gifts.

“I gave one ex daffodil from my backyard and a second-hand card to celebrate February 14th,” the 27-year-old told The Sun.

“At first, she mistook it for a joke until she realized I was serious.”

“I think it’s a complete waste of money to spend hundreds of pounds on a bouquet of roses that will die in a couple of days.”

Eddie claims that in the past, enraged ex-girlfriends have called him “stingy” and a “tightwad.”

“I don’t give a damn what girls think,” he adds.

I don’t want to be with you if you’re materialistic in the first place.

“My friends think it’s amusing; they call me Penny Pinching Pricey, but I’m saving for a house and have more important things to do with my money.”

Last year, Eddie was dating Jennifer*, a 26-year-old administrative assistant whom he met at a friend’s party and had been dating for eight weeks.

“She was obsessed with Valentine’s Day, and she kept dropping hints about how much her ex-boyfriends had spent on her in the past and how they showered her with expensive gifts,” he says.

“She even sent me a link to her favorite florist, emphasizing the Valentine’s Day red rose bouquet deliveries, which started at £100, and recommending a posh sushi restaurant with Valentine’s packages starting at £150.”

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

I had no intention of spending that much money on her.”

When I gave her daffodils from my yard for Valentine’s Day, she dumped me right there on the spot.

That day, she texted me and said she didn’t want to see me anymore.

Eddie claims that when she arrived at his flat on the big day, she was shocked to find that there wasn’t an expensive bouquet of roses and an expensive present waiting for her.

He explains, “Instead, I handed her some daffodils from my backyard.”

“When she realized we wouldn’t be going to the expensive restaurant, she was mortified and stomped off.”

That day, she texted me and said she was done with me.”

According to our poll, nearly half of Brits will spend less than £10 on a romantic gift for their other half on Valentine’s Day.

When Eddie presented her with a recycled Valentine’s Day card four years ago, another girlfriend told him he wasn’t serious about the relationship.

“She’d always been…

