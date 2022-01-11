My ex-girlfriend has cancer and asked me to adopt her son in case anything happened to her; I declined, and my family now despises me.

My ex-girlfriend has cancer and asked me to adopt her son in case anything happened to her – I declined, and now my entire family despises me.

A 31-YEAR-OLD MAN was kicked out of his family after he turned down his girlfriend’s request to adopt her son.

The 29-year-old woman was diagnosed with cancer and was worried about what would happen to her son if she didn’t beat it.

The man went into detail about his action on Reddit, where he could ask for people’s opinions on it.

He revealed, “I met my ex-girlfriend seven years ago on a dating app.”

“She had a son (six months at the time; she was with multiple guys and ended up pregnant; she still doesn’t know who the biological father is), but it wasn’t a big deal because she seemed like a nice person and we shared a lot of interests.

“We went on our first date and had a great time after chatting and talking online for a few weeks.

We just started hanging out whenever she had free time after that, and she introduced me to her son not long after.”

He went on to say that they moved in together to save money a few months into their relationship.

“I started helping her take care of her child whenever I could, and we really grew fond of each other, to the point where he started calling me ‘papa,’ and we just went along with it because my girlfriend didn’t mind,” he continued.

“She told me that she wants to break up with me almost five years into our relationship because I’ve become boring and not as active as I used to be (we used to go on hikes and travel around the country on weekends), and that I work too much.”

“It was a difficult time after that, and I had a hard time accepting it (though not as difficult as having to explain to a five-year-old that he will no longer see his papa), but I got over it after a few months, found a better job that allowed me to work remotely, and had a lot of free time, so I was able to travel to a few other countries.”

“I received a call from my ex a few days ago.

She stated that she is sick and in the hospital; one of her breasts was removed, but they recently discovered a tumor in her other breast, which will need to be removed as well.

“She’s afraid she’ll die if it doesn’t work out, so she asked if I’d be willing to become her son’s legal guardian and adopt him because she doesn’t know anyone else.”

“I told her I couldn’t do it because I live a different lifestyle now, travel a lot, and invest in myself….

