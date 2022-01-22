My ex-husband vanished so he wouldn’t have to pay child support – I catfished him for his new address, and he owes me £16k.

My ex-husband vanished so he wouldn’t have to pay child support – I catfished him to get his new address, and he still owes me £16k.

A WOMAN explained that she tracked down her ex-husband after he went missing for two years without paying child support and catfished him to obtain his address.

She then gave the information to the authorities so that the payments could be enforced.

He now pays child support on a regular basis, but he is still £16k behind after his two-year disappearance, according to the woman.

“My daughter’s biological father hasn’t shown up in two years,” she said on TikTok.

“He hadn’t been paying child support, and the courts were unable to locate him.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“So I catfished him, and he gave me his address and the location of his workplace.”

“I forwarded all of the information to the child support enforcement agency.”

Child support is now paid to me weekly from his paychecks.

He’s still owing [£16,000.]”

Fellow TikTok users have liked and commented on the sassy video almost half a million times.

“You’re brilliant!! You took matters into your own hands in a creative way!” one person exclaimed. “I hope you get the back support soon as well!”

“He made a kid, so help even if it’s just financially,” said another.

Children are not inexpensive.

A parent should not, however, avoid his or her responsibilities.”

“That’s awesome!” said a third, “I might do the same thing if my ex doesn’t start paying!”

We previously reported that a third of single mothers have gone into debt because their exs failed to pay child maintenance, despite the fact that it is a legal requirement.

Furthermore, this woman’s wealthy ex owed her £101k in child support – he drove a £70,000 Mercedes and vacationed in Abu Dhabi, while she had to remortgage her flat just to feed our two sons.

And this woman’s ex pays her a lot of child support, but she barely spends any of it on their son, which irritates him – but she doesn’t see the issue.