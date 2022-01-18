My ex’s dog bit my ear off… doctors stitched it back together, but it turned black – I couldn’t miss my sister’s wedding, so I wore it anyway.

My ex’s dog bit my ear off… doctors stitched it back on, but it turned black – I couldn’t miss my sister’s wedding, so I wore it anyway.

A WOMAN has spoken out about the terrifying moment her ex’s dog bit her ear off, leaving her in need of prosthetics.

Erin Doherty, a TikTok user, recorded the saga and how she almost missed her twin sister’s wedding.

“A few months ago, my ex’s dog bit my ear off,” she wrote on her @erdohert account.

“He discovered it on the ground and took it to the hospital on ice to have it sewn back on.”

“I missed my twin sister’s bachelorette party, which I had planned for a year.”

“My ear rotted and turned black, but I went to the wedding anyway with a black ear and got lit.”

Erin explained how her rotting ear was eventually removed by doctors, and she began testing prosthetics.

Fortunately, she saw the humor in the situation and even dressed up as Van Gogh for Halloween.

“Finally got this bad boy pierced and to take home,” she said, zooming in on her lifelike prosthetic ear.

“A new year calls for a new ear.”

She explained in a follow-up video how her former partner’s dog started growling at her while he was on the toilet.

“It was the first time I’d ever been alone with the dog, and he had previously been aggressive toward me, but my ex was always around,” she said.

“I think I was startled or scared, and he started growling.”

“He whirled around and began biting me, as well as attacking my hand.”

I had stitches, scars, and other injuries as a result of it.

“I went like this instinctively and covered my head, so he bit my ear off.”

Her ear had been detached for six hours, according to her, which is why she was unable to sew it back on.

Erin currently glues her prosthetic ear in place, but she plans to get a magnetic piece in the future.

Many people praised her bravery, with one commenting, “You’re such a positive and strong person.”

I’m truly sorry for what has happened to you.”

