My eyebrows were tinted for £29, but people say they look like they were drawn on with a Sharpie.

My brows were tinted for £29, but they look like they were drawn on with a Sharpie, according to the people who have seen them.

A WOMAN has been humiliated after her brow tinting appointment went horribly wrong.

Maria, a mother of two, posted a video of the terrifying journey to Tiktok with the caption “Subtle.”

She had paid nearly £30 for eyebrow tinting, according to the story, but the end result was far from what she had hoped for.

Maria even compared her new brows to two slugs on her forehead because they were so dark.

Someone in the audience thought the final look was so off that she could have drawn them on with a Sharpie.

”I know this won’t help right now, but I tint my own eyebrows and they end up like this, then they are supposed to wipe it off a bit later, it’s like a dye,” one person tried to reassure her.

”Use a whitening toothpaste that has hydrogen peroxide in it, I dyed my eyebrows today and I am using the toothpaste as I type this,” one person suggested.

Another recommendation was to use rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.

”At least your nails look nice when you hide your brows,” someone observed.

”I don’t have any advice, so the only thing positive I can think of to say is that you have a nice eyebrow shape,” said another.

”I actually really like them, I think you look lovely,” said one user, who didn’t think the situation was all that bad.

