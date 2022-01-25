My family staged an intervention because my teenage tattoo was so bad that they told me I’d never find love.

My family staged an intervention because my teen tattoo was so bad that they told me I’d never find love.

A MUM has spoken out about how her family staged an intervention after she got a tattoo as a teen, warning her that she would never find love.

Izzy, 27, went on the E4 show Tattoo Fixers in the hopes of covering up her sloppy tattoos, admitting that they no longer represented who she was.

“I have a tattoo that was all about me, that was my lifestyle and it’s just not anymore – I changed my mind,” Izzy told tattoo artists Sketch, Alice, and Pash.

Izzy got the tattoo nine years ago and admitted that while she ‘loved it,’ her family despised it.

“My entire family staged an intervention, telling me I’d ruined my life and no one would ever want to be with me, that I’d never get a job,” she continued.

“Act like a princess, f*** like a s***,” wrote the mother on the underside of her upper arm.

“I can see why your family held an intervention,” Alice said, surprised. “It makes it look like you don’t have much respect for yourself.”

“It gives the impression that I’m easy, which I’m not,” Izzy agrees.

Izzy admitted that she felt compelled to have the tatt removed because her seven-year-old daughter had reached the reading age.

“Who wants to look at their mother and see that on their arm?” she says.

She finally decides to cover up her offending tattoo with Pash’s bat design, and she is very pleased with the results.

Izzy expresses her gratitude by saying, “It’s perfect – I’m so relieved.”

