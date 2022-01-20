My family supported me when I refused to invite my mother to my wedding because she claimed my stepson shouldn’t be there.

My mother was not invited to my wedding after she claimed that my stepson shouldn’t be there – and my family agreed with her.

He claimed he didn’t invite his mother to his wedding because she didn’t want his future stepson to be there, but now he’s second-guessing himself.

He met his future wife seven years ago when she was a single teen mother with an 11-month-old baby, according to the man, who expressed his concerns in an anonymous Reddit post.

According to his post, his mother continued to express her concerns about the woman being a teen mother for two years and only stopped when her son threatened to cut off all communication with her.

After several years and a happy relationship, the mother raises similar concerns about the couple’s wedding.

“The issue was my mother saying [my stepson]shouldn’t be at the wedding because it would be as weird as [my fiancé’s]ex being there,” the poster claimed.

“That logic perplexed both of us.”

“[Her son] is such an important part of our lives, and it’s our wedding, so he’ll be there.”

“From both of us, that was a firm ‘No.'”

Unfortunately, the mother was adamant in her reasoning and attempted to guilt them by reminding them that she was covering half of their wedding costs.

As a result, she asserted that she is “allowed to decide.”

“That was the part that really got me.

“She wanted to use the fact that she’s helping to pay for our wedding to keep our eight-year-old from attending,” the groom wrote.

He’d had enough and decided to repay his mother in full, but he went a step further.

He didn’t invite her to the wedding, which created a whole new set of problems.

“Now she keeps calling, crying that I’m her only son and it would be heartless to keep her from being a part of this major life event,” the man wrote.

He claims that his family agrees with him that his mother should not have put them in this situation, but that he is rude for declining her invitation.

“I’m just furious about it, and I don’t want to see her after she tried to control things like that,” he said before asking if he was wrong.

The internet, fortunately for him, was mostly on his side.

“To a literal child, your mother is acting like a monster.”

… Why would you want such a nasty and hateful person near your son or future wife on such a special day?”…

