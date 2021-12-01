My father is convinced that I am not his child, but I refuse to take a paternity test – am I mistaken?

My father is convinced that I am not his biological child, but I refuse to take a paternity test – am I correct?

A STRESSED adolescent discovered that her father does not believe she is his biological child and wants her to take a paternity test.

The adolescent refuses because, regardless, the man raised her – but she now believes her father despises being her father.

“When I was eight years old, my mother ran away to another country with some guy, and lately my father’s gotten really sure she was cheating on him long before that and I’m actually someone else’s baby,” the distraught adolescent wrote in an anonymous Reddit post.

“He keeps saying how paternity fraud is a big problem and that he needs a paternity test to make sure he isn’t being duped into raising another man’s child.”

The daughter admitted that her feelings were hurt because, regardless of her father’s identity, the man she lives with is the one who raised her, and she believes that’s all that should matter.

“Obviously, I’m biased, but I don’t think I’m a difficult kid,” she explained. “I get good grades, I don’t drink, do drugs, or smoke, I don’t talk back, and I do my chores.”

“How come it feels like he’s desperate for me to not be his?”

“Does he despise being my father?”

The adolescent claims she looks like her father and believes she is his, but she refuses to take a paternity test because she is afraid of what might happen if the test reveals otherwise.

The father is furious that his daughter has refused to take the test, but she has promised to reconsider when she turns 18 in two years.

Despite her strong feelings on the subject, the adolescent admits she isn’t sure if she is acting inappropriately.

Fortunately, the internet appears to be on her side.

One of the thousands of commenters on the story argued, “Being a father isn’t about being biologically related to them, but rather the act of raising and caring for you.”

“Regardless of your paternity test results, this man raised you and is your father in more ways than you realize.”

“[He] is so enraged that he can’t see that he is injuring YOU,” another Reddit user wrote.

“Hopefully, you and he can discuss how it would feel for both of you and what he intends to do with the information.”

While the situation may be frightening, another user suggested that the poster make a plan in case her father goes behind her back to obtain a DNA test using her DNA.

However, a man who claimed to have once been in a similar situation attempted to console the adolescent by…

