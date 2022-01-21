My father warned me that if I mentioned my son’s name, he would be bullied, and I’ve had people laugh, but I love it.

My father warned me that if I mentioned my son’s name, he’d be bullied, and I’ve had people laugh at me, but I love it.

SELECTING A BABY NAME CAN BE DIFFICULT.

People have been laughing at one mother’s unusual choice, and her father is concerned that his grandson will be bullied.

Chelsea Paul, 32, and her Manchester-based partner Jake Prince, 30, have a three-year-old son named Huckleberry Bowie Carol Prince.

While some may question Chelsea’s decision, she says she adores her son’s unusual moniker.

“When Jake and I found out we were expecting, we agreed that we wanted an unusual name and both loved Huckleberry,” Chelsea, a nurse, told The Sun exclusively.

“Neither of us knew anyone with that name, and neither of us had read Huckleberry Finn!”

“I was worried that people would try to discourage us, so I pretended we were thinking of ‘Israel,’ then told them after he was born that we were thinking of him.”

“The majority of people liked it, but a few were adamant about their dislike.

“My father predicted that he would be bullied, and one of my elderly patients burst out laughing uncontrollably!”

“We’ve always been complimented on his name when we’ve traveled to the United States.

“I believe it’s because of the book that it’s more popular there.”

I’ll read it eventually!

“Bowie, my father Stephen’s nickname, and Carol, my mother’s name, which can also be a man’s name, are his middle names.

“We’re both quite pleased with ourselves for devoting more thought to Huckleberry’s name rather than going with something obvious and uninteresting.

He’s such a sweet little boy, and being different suits him perfectly!”

Chelsea isn’t the only mother who has received backlash for her child’s name.

After The Sun revealed that Josie Barnes, 27, chose the name Lucifer for her “miracle” baby after 10 miscarriages, we met four parents who eschewed traditional names in favor of memorable names for their kids.

Chelsea Jones, 29, and Leon Jones, 26, both from Hull, East Yorkshire, made up the name Onicoren for their three-and-a-half-year-old son.

“Leon and I have always had a massive thing for trees, and when we found out we were expecting, we spent endless nights searching online for name to link our passion,” Chelsea, a stay-at-home mom to Onicoren and his brother Rueben, 18 months, says.

“At long last, we came up with Onicoren, which we still enjoy.

“‘Onic’ is a contraction of ‘babylonica,’ the Latin name for a weeping willow, Leon’s favorite tree.”

“In Hebrew, the word ‘Oren’ means pine, ash, and also ‘light.’

“We decided on the name before he was born, but we didn’t tell his friends or family until after he was born…

