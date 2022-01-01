My father was a pornographer, and my childhood was chaotic – I saw a topless waitress nursing a cat at a sex party.

Marty Hodas’ daughter has opened up about her and her siblings’ dysfunctional childhood, from watching a topless waitress breastfeed a cat to inadvertently eating weed brownies.

Romola Hodas, now 64, told Page Six in a recent interview that her parents used to host debaucherous parties at their Manhattan home, which she and her three younger siblings would watch in horror.

Romola said to the outlet, “That’s what I used to scream at them about.”

‘You’re adults,’ I told them.

You have complete freedom.

Why don’t you send our children to our friends or to a hotel?

“I was the oldest, and I was trying to keep my younger siblings from noticing.”

“I wasn’t very successful.”

“I asked my sister Risa, ‘Do you remember Mommy and Daddy having one of those parties with a topless waitress breastfeeding a kitten?’ She said, ‘Yeah, it was black.’ She was 12,” she continued.

Romola Garai, who wrote “The Princess of 42nd Street: Surviving My Childhood as the Daughter of Times Square’s King of Porn” in 2018, was recently cast in the Netflix series “The Times Square Killer.”

Between 1967 and 1980, serial killer Richard Cottingham preyed on sex workers, killing at least 11 people.

Marty Hodas, who had earned the moniker “King of Peeps” for transforming New York’s now-iconic Times Square into a sleazy porn store and peep-show mecca at the time of Cunnigham’s rampage, is also featured prominently in the show.

According to Page Six, Marty Hodas was the first person to play pornography on film-loop machines.

He first installed the machines in a Times Square bookstore and saw immediate success.

He eventually opened a chain of 25-cent peep shows and adult stores along 42nd Street, as well as filming and selling his own pornographic films.

Romola claimed that when her father was at the peak of his power in the mid-1970s, he was earning upwards of (dollar)20,000 per week.

However, she claims that the improvement in their family’s financial fortunes came at the expense of her and her siblings’ childhoods.

She Romola claims that open drug use, sex, and violence were all common occurrences inside the Hodas family home.

Her parents were said to throw weekly swinger pool parties and then leave the four kids to their own devices.

Romola said she has struggled to be a surrogate parent for her siblings since she was a child, but she felt compelled to protect them because of Marty and her mother’s disturbing behavior.

Her father was also verbally and physically abusive to her…

