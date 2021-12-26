‘My Favorite’ is Giada De Laurentiis’ gluten-free and fudgy Torta Caprese.

The Gluten-Free and Fudgy Torta Caprese from Giada De Laurentiis is “My Favorite.”

In her nearly 20 years on the Food Network, Giada De Laurentiis has made a lot of desserts.

But it’s the rich, chocolatey Torta Caprese that she declares her favorite.

Make your own using the instructions below.

“This flourless cake is a quintessential dessert in Capri, and one of the dishes you can’t miss when you vacation there,” the Rome-born chef wrote on food blog Giadzy.

It’s light, airy, and fudgy all at once, and it’s loaded with chocolate.

“This is my personal favorite!”

This traditional Italian cake is made with almond flour, which is simply ground almonds, rather than flour.

Almonds that have been blanched, peeled, dried, and ground.

In the Food Network video for this recipe, De Laurentiis says, “Torta Caprese is the signature from [Capri], and it’s chocolate cake and it’s divine.”

“This is the island’s signature cake, and it’s incredibly simple to make.”

Two sticks of butter, one and a half cups dark chocolate chips, five large eggs, salt, a cup of sugar, one and a half cups almond flour, a teaspoon of vanilla extract, and confectioners’ sugar are used in the recipe.

That concludes our discussion.

In a double boiler, De Laurentiis melts the chocolate and butter together and sets it aside.

The egg whites are now beaten until stiff peaks form.

The yolks are beaten in a separate bowl with the cup of sugar and vanilla extract “until it’s slightly pale.”

Pour the almond flour and melted butter-chocolate mixture into the beaten yolk mixture.

“This is an important part of the process,” De Laurentiis says of carefully incorporating beaten whites into the batter.

“Because you want to make sure you fold the egg white in slowly to keep the cake light.”

The batter is poured into a buttered nine-inch springform pan once the whites have been fully incorporated (De Laurentiis did it with three batches of whites).

It’s then baked for 40 minutes at 350 degrees in a preheated oven.

Dust the top with powdered sugar after it has completely cooled.

What’s not to love about Torta Caprese, which features all of the chocolate on one plate? Reviewers praised the chef’s simple but elegant recipe.

“Delicious! Chocolatey, fudgy, and light.”

Best of all, it’s simple! I’m about to make it for the third time, and it’s definitely a…

