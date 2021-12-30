My fiance, 57, says I’m too pretty to work at 23 and gives me gifts all year.

I’ve quit my job at the age of 23 because my fiance, who is 57, thinks I’m too pretty to work, and he showers me with gifts throughout the year.

CHRISTMAS is the only time of year when it’s socially acceptable to give our loved ones a wish list of all the clothes, handbags, and cosmetics we’ve been eyeing all year.

For Alyssa Renee Gutierrez, 23, the holiday season is no different than any other time of year.

The bride-to-be, who got engaged to her 57-year-old fiance in July, said in a viral TikTok video with over 53,000 views that every day is like Christmas for her.

“Hot girls don’t have to ask for gifts for Christmas because…,” Alyssa said, posing in a pair of sunglasses from the inside of her car.

“Christmas comes early for hot girls all year.”

Alyssa has been with her soon-to-be husband, Peter, for three years. Peter is 34 years her senior and a professional sports gambler.

Alyssa is only a few months older than Peter’s daughter, and the couple had their first date three days before her twentieth birthday.

“Peter had just gotten out of a 15-year marriage with two children – one of his daughters is only three months younger than me and we are such good friends!” she previously stated.

“I’ve always been drawn to older men; people assume I only like men older than my father, but that’s not the case; when I was 18, I had multiple relationships with people in their 20s and 40s.”

‘When I was dating men my age, they were more concerned with hooking up and playing games with me, and they would never commit,” she says.

Alyssa revealed that she’d quit her job as a hairdresser shortly after announcing her engagement.

“My fiance [told]me not to worry about working because I’m too pretty for that,” Alyssa said in another video.

The social media sensation, however, insists that it is only a temporary arrangement.

“Before anyone gets it twisted, I’ve taken a couple years off work because we are always traveling,” she added.

“I intend to start my own company.”

Alyssa has over 178,000 TikTok followers for sharing snippets of her opulent lifestyle, and in March, one video in particular rubbed viewers the wrong way.

“I was having a bad period, so Daddy told me to go treat myself,” Alyssa explained, sharing video of her cat seat covered in Gucci shopping bags.

“You’re going to comment hate on this video, please be my guest,” Alyssa responded to the trolls.

“My man treats me like royalty, but all of you haters are treated like regular people….

