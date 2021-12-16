My fiance doesn’t seem to mind that I quit my job as a headteacher and became a sex instructor, which means I’ve slept with 250 guys.

My fiance doesn’t care that I quit my job as a headteacher and became a sex instructor, which means I’ve slept with 250 men.

Lana Michaels knew right away when she met her partner Shawn in 2019 that he was The One.

They not only got along like a house on fire, but they also had similar desires in the bedroom, which they’d had trouble with in previous relationships.

Lana told Closer magazine that she was a headteacher in Crawley, Sussex, when she met Shawn on a vegan dating site.

Shawn and the mother-of-two met in Edinburgh in February and said they had “electric chemistry”; three months later, they decided to move to Spain.

“I’ve always loved sex,” she explained, “but my ex-boyfriends have all been quite tame, and things in the bedroom have always been ‘vanilla.'”

“Then I met Shawn, who brought out the wilder side of me.”

We’ve started swinging because we’ve opened up our minds to each other.”

The couple, who had found work as teachers, began experimenting with other couples they met through swinging apps when they first moved.

They’d go to sex parties on weekends while the kids were with a babysitter, and Lana claims she’d sleep with up to eight people per night.

“We’d meet so many different people at parties, ranging in age from early 20s to late 60s,” she explained.

“We were respectable teachers during the week, but on weekends, we’d let our hair down.”

Lana claims she’s had sex with 250 men and about 40 women since they started dating, but Shawn’s figure isn’t quite as high because he prefers to have sex with just one person at a time.

“I’m not ashamed,” the mother added, describing herself as “sex mad.”

Why should I be concerned?

“I sleep with five men a week, and my fiancee adores it!”

The pandemic, however, changed everything for the couple, as it halted their work and prevented them from attending sex parties.

Lana became interested in becoming a sex instructor after hearing about people making money on OnlyFans and began filming sexy videos with Shawn and uploading them to the site.

The couple makes £7,000 a month by filming one video a week on topics ranging from dirty talk to swinging etiquette.

Lana estimates that the videos and private coaching she provides to help men learn how to please women will earn her £80,000 in the next year.

I’m not embarrassed.

Why should I be, when I sleep with five different men…

