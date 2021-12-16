My fiance proposed… then I received a message from a random woman claiming that he was her nine-year boyfriend.

My fiance proposed… then I got a message from a random woman saying he was her nine-year-old boyfriend.

A WOMAN claims she received a message from an unknown woman shortly after her boyfriend proposed to her, claiming she had been dating him for nine years.

The heartbroken fiancée documented the drama in a video, describing it as a “wild ride.”

“I got a random FB msg (Facebook message) from a woman asking what my relationship was with the guy who just proposed to me because that was her boyfriend of 9 years,” she wrote.

In the comments, the woman stated that he owned two homes and had kept the truth from both women.

She went on to say that she can’t “barely organize her life,” let alone “handle two,” so she was surprised he kept his lies hidden.

She claims that the experience taught her that people hide their Facebook profiles from others in order to get away with their bad behavior.

People were understandably shocked when they saw her video, which has over 30,000 views.

“How do these guys have time?” one person wondered.

“Happened to me when my daughter was eight months,” someone else added.

