My fiancé took me to Dubai to propose… then vanished a few weeks before the wedding for reasons I still don’t understand.

GETTING GHOSTED is never fun, but getting ghosted by your fiancé is an entirely different story.

A beautician from Dallas, Texas, took to TikTok to tell her story about her fiancé’s disappearance just weeks before their wedding day.

Artrice, a permanent makeup specialist, claimed her ex-fiancé proposed to her in Dubai.

They were on the phone one day, talking about how much they loved each other and how excited they were for their wedding.

The next day, however, Artrice claimed she hadn’t heard from him.

She claims she hasn’t heard from him since then.

He vanished into thin air and completely ghosted her.

“My fiance ghosted me a few weeks before our wedding last year,” Artrice explained.

“I was devastated and perplexed after my boyfriend flew me to Dubai to propose.

“I made the decision to pursue my dream of working as a permanent makeup artist in Dallas.”

“What doesn’t kill you strengthens you.”

Artrice also addressed some of the most common questions she receives about her fiancé’s disappearance in a separate video.

“The main question I get is why I won’t show his face,” she explained.

I don’t think it’s necessary for me to reveal his identity.

“This wasn’t about him at all; it was about me getting through a difficult period in my life and channeling all of my energy into my business.”

“Is he dead? Have I contacted his family? Of course, I’ve attempted to contact his family.”

“One day we were talking on the phone about how much we loved each other and how excited we were to marry, and the next day I couldn’t reach him.”

“I have no idea why he ghosted me,” she says.

Artrice’s ex-fiance was alive, according to one TikTok user.

“Yes, he’s alive from what I can tell,” Artrice added.

I was frantically calling his friends and family, and everyone was giving me the runaround, so obviously they were protecting him, and obviously he had other things on his mind, so that’s it.”

Another TikToker inquired if Artrice had received resolution to the situation.

“I never found out why, I haven’t received any closure, and again, I don’t speak to him,” she claimed.

I don’t know because he literally vanished.”

Artrice’s videos about her ex-fiancé have over 2 million views, and many TikTokers have expressed their sympathy and support for her in the comments section.

“I don’t understand how someone can just do…,” one person said.

