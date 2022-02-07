My fiance’s pregnant sister isn’t allowed to attend our wedding because she’ll be giving birth any day now, and I don’t want her to steal the show.

My fiance’s pregnant sister isn’t allowed to attend our wedding because she’ll be giving birth any day now, and I don’t want her to take center stage.

In her Reddit post, she began, “My fiance proposed a few months ago, and we’re getting ready for our wedding.”

“We’re compiling a guest list right now, and invitations will be sent out in the coming months.”

The wedding was supposed to be child-free.

“I’ve been to a lot of weddings where the screaming and wailing [kids]have completely ruined the event.”

“And, as much as I adore children, I’d rather they didn’t scream at my wedding.”

Children under the age of ten were not permitted to attend.

“My fiance has a younger sister with whom he is very close and whom I adore.

I’m really looking forward to becoming her older sister-in-law.

“She was supposed to attend our wedding as a guest.”

We just found out she’s pregnant and plans to have the baby a few days ago.”

“Now, I’m not going to sit here and shame her for her irresponsible behavior or anything,” she continued, “but I felt like this was a big deal.”

“My family is very religious, and I know they’ll be upset and it’ll potentially ruin their time if they see a pregnant adolescent at my wedding.”

“Of course, that isn’t a major issue.

“Her due date is what concerns me the most.”

She’s due two weeks after the wedding, according to reports.

“My concern is that pregnant women require special attention and accommodations.

“There’s also the possibility of her water breaking during my ceremony, drawing all attention away from me on my special day.”

“Call me conceited, but I believe my husband and I should take center stage.

“I don’t want to risk her giving birth and requiring even more attention than she already has.”

“As a result, I believe she shouldn’t be there.”

“When I told my fiance, he was furious.”

He told me I was being a jerk for not inviting her because he is her younger sister.

“I understand how close they are, but it’s not a good idea.

“I don’t think a nine-month pregnant teenager should be on her feet at a wedding so close to her due date, regardless of the attention issue.”

“He told me I was reversing my position and that I should be ashamed of myself.”

He then informed his entire family, who are all furious with me for…

