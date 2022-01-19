Because I ignored far too many warning signs on my first Tinder date, it took me nearly four years to find someone new.

My first Tinder date went disastrously wrong because I ignored far too many red flags, and it took me nearly four years to find someone new.

My first Tinder date went horribly wrong, and it took me nearly four years to find someone new after I ignored far too many red flags.

A WOMAN claims she hasn’t gone on another date in years because her first Tinder date went so badly.

A TikTok user, @Em Dog Millionaire, shared the traumatic story on her social media with the caption: ”SO BAD”

Emma Reynolds described the date as “awful, awful,” adding that it was her first date since breaking up with a high school boyfriend.

Things appeared to be fine at first, if not a little too fine, because the man was so attractive that the woman mistook him for a catfish, according to the Aussie.

The 25-year-old, on the other hand, began to notice the first of many warning signs at this point.

After chatting for a while, the two decided to meet up at a popular meeting spot in Emma’s hometown of Brisbane.

Despite its accessibility, the man claimed that getting there was difficult and that he did not have a car.

She remembered thinking to herself, ”That’s a red flag,” but she agreed to pick him up anyway.

Her match, to her surprise, looked exactly like her Tinder profile – but that seemed to be the date’s only redeeming quality.

”We arrive at Betty’s Burgers, a very romantic establishment.”

”When he finishes his order, he turns to me and asks, ”Do I have to pay for you?”

”The girl behind the counter is looking at me like she’s saying, ”Sis…”

”It’s so humiliating, and it’s only going to get worse.”

Not only did Emma’s date only talk about himself, but he also didn’t offer to bring her order to the table once the buzzer rang.

”What do you mean, you could just grab it?”

After the meal was finished, he suggested going to the movies, which she described as the “worst 45 minutes of her life.”

Emma said she was open to any film as long as it wasn’t Jurassic World: ”I’m not a big fan of dinosaurs.”

”I don’t believe he heard or cared about what I said, but he goes to the counter and orders two for Jurassic World, please.’

”He stares at me until I take out my credit card and pay,” says the narrator.

”We’re going to the movies, and my butthead just sat down and asks, ”Can we make out now?”

After turning down the new beau’s offer, he grabbed her hand.

”And he holds it like a dead a** fish for the entire 2.5-hour movie, sweaty motherf***r…

