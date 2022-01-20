My four-year-old boyfriend announced his departure one morning when I awoke… he walked out the door without explanation.

My four-year-old boyfriend announced his departure one morning as I awoke… he walked out the door without explanation.

DUMPING a partner is never pleasant, but having your partner leave your home without explanation is even more difficult.

Shea Jones, a fitness model from Miami, took to TikTok to reveal that her boyfriend of four years abruptly left their home for no apparent reason, leaving her heartbroken as well as her dog.

‘I’m at a loss for words… heart broken,’ Shea captioned a TikTok video.

“This morning, my boyfriend of nearly 4 years told me he was leaving,” she claimed in 2021.

“He stated that he was done and that he would be leaving the country for an indefinite period of time.

“He left us this morning at 7 a.m. and only said goodbye.”

“Our dog, Zulu, has no idea that this will be the last time he sees his father…

“I’ll never abandon you; I’ll always be there for you.”

We see Shea and her beloved Golden Retriever Zulu in her video as she tells her story.

Shea’s video has racked up 5.3 million views, indicating that it has shocked many people.

There are 464.3k likes, 6,388 comments, and 2,117 shares on the post.

TikTok users flocked to the comments section to express their love for Shea.

“I’ll never understand who can just leave a dog like that,” one person said.

“True love never fails,” another added. “It may be tested, but it never fails.”

He wasn’t the right guy.

You’ll find someone better, someone who will never abandon you.”

“Everything happens for a reason, beautiful,” said a third commentator.

“Oh, I’m so sorry. But if he was ready to leave like that, he wasn’t right for you. When someone truly loves you, they won’t leave or give up on you,” another said.

Many TikTokers also left comments about their own experiences.

“I felt this,” one user said.

My Dane used to look for my ex in the house every day after we broke up.

She and my husband now have the most beautiful bond.”

“I am SO sorry,” another said.

My ex did the same thing to me, but I was kicked out.

It was the most agonizing experience I’ve ever had.

“My heart is full of love for you.”

“My ex-wife of four years left me, took my son, my job, and my house, and put a temporary restraining order on me for defending myself,” a third added.

“I understand how you feel.”

“Thank you so much for everyone’s kind words,” Shea said after receiving numerous compliments.

“I’m grateful to everyone.”

My fiancé, in the meantime, had taken me to Dubai and proposed……

