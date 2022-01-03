My friend canceled a theatre trip after paying £130 for non-refundable tickets, and now she wants her money back.

My friend canceled a theatre trip after paying £130 for non-refundable tickets, and she now wants her money back.

A WOMAN has taken to Mumsnet to express her dissatisfaction with her friend’s request for a refund on a pair of non-refundable theatre tickets.

She explained in a post on the website’s Am I Being Unreasonable forum that she had purchased three tickets in advance of going to the theater with a friend and her daughter.

Her friend had transferred £130 to her, and the tickets had cost £65 each.

She has since informed her that she does not wish to travel and has requested a refund, which the woman has declined.

Given that the tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable, the poster wondered if she was wrong to refuse to give the money back.

She wrote, “She messaged me a couple of weeks ago and said she’s changed her mind about going.”

“She won’t say why, but she’s requested that I return the £130 to her.”

“There are no refunds on the tickets.”

She went on to say that she “cannot afford” to return the money because she is a “single parent with a young child.”

“She’s argued that I can just’sell the tickets on,’ but the event isn’t sold out, and I’d have a hard time moving them, and they’re non-refundable,” she continued.

‘It’s not a financial issue with her; she’s having some mood issues and has had to cancel a lot of plans, which I understand, but I think she’s being unreasonable in demanding this money.’

“I told her that the tickets were non-refundable and that I didn’t have the money to send her, and she hasn’t responded to my messages since.”

Many people agreed with the woman’s decision not to return the money in response to the post.

“On my own, I’d go.”

One person responded, “You owe her nothing.”

“She agreed to purchase the tickets, which are not refundable.”

She must take the hit and lose her money if she no longer wishes to travel.

“It’s not your problem; if there’s anyone else you could go with who could buy her tickets, that would be fantastic.”

“However, if that is not the case, you are not responsible for reimbursing her.’

Another agreed, writing, “Do not refund her the money! Tell her she is welcome to sell the tickets on if she no longer wants to go, but you cannot return them for a refund to the theatre because the tickets are non-refundable.”

“She’s changed her mind,” says the narrator.

You shouldn’t have to pay for anything.”

Someone else went a step further and demanded that the friend also refund the woman’s ticket money.

“She should be giving you…,” says the narrator.

