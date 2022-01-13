My friends said I was stupid for sucking in my stomach during pregnancy to keep it flat, but I got the last laugh.

My friends said I was stupid for sucking in my belly during pregnancy to keep it flat, but I got the last laugh.

‘Sucking in’ her babies while heavily pregnant was the key to keeping a flat tummy after pregnancy, according to a MUM-OF-TWINS.

Morgan, a mother and TikTok user, shared her top pregnancy tip for maintaining a toned stomach.

“When all my friends laughed at me for sucking my babies when I was eight months pregnant, it saved my abdominal wall and my stomach went back to normal after birth,” she explained.

Morgan demonstrated how she sucked in her stomach while pregnant with her two children, and then how flat her tummy was after giving birth in the video.

“I highly recommend checking out the Bloom Method; it does an excellent job of explaining how it works,” Morgan said.

“I would basically just hug my stomach in like I was hugging my babies, and that was the gist of it.”

I’d hold it for a few seconds and then let go.

“My midwife insisted that I do this while I was pregnant because I was carrying twins and couldn’t work out because I couldn’t burn the extra calories.”

As she couldn’t work out, the mother said she practiced sucking in her stomach and walking.

“The whole point of doing that exercise was to prevent diastasis recti, which is when your abs separate.”

“I still got a little bit even though I practiced it and went for walks and exercise.”

I only have a teeny-tiny separation here, but I honestly believe that doing that exercise helped tremendously.”

The video received 2.7 million views, and some viewers thought the activity was a good idea.

One viewer wrote, “I did this for 9 months, barely showed, and left the hospital with a flat stomach,” while another wrote, “Saving this in my brain for later.”

Some, on the other hand, believe it is more important to normalize the lack of a flat stomach after childbirth.

One sceptical viewer said, “Guys, it’s just genetics.”

“Every woman’s body will carry differently and change after birth,” said another.

I believe you’ve missed the point, and your message is deceptive.”

Another suggested, “How about we finally normalize the fact that most women do not have perfectly flat stomachs after pregnancy?”

Check out how this mother was teased for having a baby at 15 but still managed to get A’s in her GCSEs for more pregnancy stories.

Meanwhile, no one warned me that pregnancy would change my body for the rest of my life; I now have acne and my feet have grown two sizes.

People used to say I let myself go after having a child, but after…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.