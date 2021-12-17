My girlfriend walks around naked even when other people are present; it’s extremely inconvenient, so I asked her to stop, but she refused.

A MAN explained that his wealthy girlfriend walks around naked in front of her “staff” even when they are strangers, and she refused to stop when he asked her to.

The guy admitted that he wasn’t used to her upbringing in a wealthy family, but he wasn’t comfortable with her wearing so little in public.

When he brought it up with his partner, however, she flatly refused to believe it was inappropriate.

“My girlfriend comes from a wealthy background and grew up with maids, chefs, chauffeurs, and other servants,” he wrote on Reddit.

“I was raised in an entirely different environment and am still getting used to dating someone like her.”

“We spent a lot of time at one of her apartments when we weren’t with her parents.”

“Here’s the problem: my girlfriend enjoys walking around the house in her underwear, which is fine (even awesome), but she does so even when the ‘help’ is present.”

He went on to say that she had recently met a new driver in her underwear.

“Keep in mind, this is the FIRST time they’ve met in person,” he explained.

I was uncomfortable, he appeared to be uncomfortable, and she couldn’t care less.

She was conversing with him casually while scrolling through her phone.

“This is something she does on a regular basis.”

When her coworkers are present, she believes she doesn’t need to dress up in any way.

“She’ll walk around in nothing more than a thong or a tiny crop top (nothing else).”

“She even does it with complete strangers! One time, she opened the door for the delivery guy while wearing nothing but a see-through gown.”

“Everything was visible.”

He attempted to bring the subject up with his girlfriend, but she did not believe it was a significant issue.

“Afterwards, I told her about it, and she was completely perplexed as to why I was feeling so uneasy,” he said.

“Then she laughed and said, ‘Stop being such a jealous baby.'”

She even went so far as to say that I’m a jerk.

“We talked about it again yesterday, and I told her that if I did the same, she wouldn’t be comfortable.”

“She said she doesn’t understand why I’m concerned about what her employees think and that it never occurred to her that this is inappropriate.”

“She told me that she only does this in the privacy of her own home, not in front of’real people,’ i.e. people who aren’t her employees.”

