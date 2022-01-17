My girlfriend’s mother received a kidney from me, but less than a month later, she dumped me.

I donated a kidney to my girlfriend’s mother, but she dumped me less than a month later.

After his girlfriend dumped him less than a month after he donated a kidney to her mother, a man took to TikTok to vent his frustrations.

After revealing the situation as part of a TikTok trend, Uziel Martinez, a teacher from Baja California, Mexico, became a social media sensation.

“I donated a kidney to her mother, she left me and got married a month later,” he wrote in Spanish over a video of himself looking despondently on the couch.

More than 16.6 million people have watched the video, with many expressing sympathy for Uziel and urging him to keep his head up.

“Don’t be so sad,” one person said. “She lost a great gentleman.”

“Continue forward and find the perfect woman who values you.”

Uziel addressed his current relationship with his ex in a later video, insisting that despite their split, they are still on good terms.

According to Mexico News Daily, he stated, “Actually, I’m fine, I’m fine emotionally, and I believe she is as well.”

“I don’t have anything against her; we’re friends.”

We aren’t friends, but we don’t hate each other either.

“I did it solely to create a TikTok.”

I didn’t think it would spiral out of control.”

“We just have two kidneys, and if I already gave one, I only have another one for me, so… I can’t feel it,” Uziel joked in response to others urging him not to repeat the mistake in a future relationship.

This bride is selling her wedding gown for £100 after learning that her son’s godmother was cheated on by the groom.

After her husband was offered his dream job, she was furious when he asked her to quit her job and be a stay-at-home mother.

And after her boyfriend cheated on her, this woman pretended to be pregnant.