My guinea pig ate my fringe – I share a bed with him, so half of it is gone.

My guinea pig ate my fringe, and because I share a bed with him, I’m missing half of it now.

OUR PETS can surprise us on a daily basis, but this pet owner’s guinea pig went a little too far.

Gara Sullivan, a permanent makeup artist and proud owner of a skinny guinea pig, took to Tiktok to show off her pet’s unusual habit.

“So sometimes when I’m drunk, I like to take out my naked guinea pig and sleep with her on the floor,” she explained.

Gara posted a photo of herself and her guinea pig Gabby, who is a skinny pig with hair on her muzzle, feet, and legs but is otherwise hairless.

“So on Thanksgiving day, I wake up to pee and catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror,” Gara continued.

“THIS CHICK DID EAT MY BANGS OFF,” she realized later.

The enraged hairstylist then displayed photographs of her newly tufty fringe sticking up to the sky in a gravity-defying manner.

“She didn’t even eat the hair, she just nibbled it off,” she says.

As a result, Gara discovered bits of her own fringe strewn about the floor.

“She wanted you to look like her,” said a fan of the funny video, echoing the pet owner.

Gabby the guinea pig was even dubbed “the midnight barber” by some.

Gara’s pet probably just wanted her to see better, according to one commenter, because guinea pigs cut each other’s hair to keep their fur out of their eyes so they can see better.

Others chimed in to say that guinea pigs do it to show dominance, and that Gabby’s behavior is known as ‘barbering.’

Gara later posted a video of her guinea pig chewing with the caption “My bangs point of view,” continuing the joke.

