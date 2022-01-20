My hair snapped off after I bleached it at home, and now people say a mullet is my only option.

People say a mullet is my only option because I bleached my hair at home and it snapped off.

DIY projects are a great way to save money and time.

Hair, on the other hand, is not something to take lightly, especially when it comes to bleach – as this TikToker’s horror story demonstrates.

Kim documented her harrowing experience on the social media behemoth, and it has gone viral, with nearly 9.5 million people watching the video.

The German beauty enthusiast attempted a DIY touch-up on her naturally dark roots, but the situation quickly deteriorated.

”This is what happens when you bleach your roots at home without any experience,” Kim explained as she described the tragic result.

”I’ve already had my 34th meltdown,” says the narrator.

Her long locks not only fell out in chunks, but a large portion of her hair also snapped off at the roots, giving her an uneven appearance.

Some viewers even believed that the only way to go was to get a mullet or shave everything off and start over.

Despite the advice, Kim made an appointment at a salon and had her hair cut shoulder length to salvage what hair she had left.

One user wrote, ”oh poor baby.”

”Don’t be concerned, it will grow very quickly!!!”

”Buy olaplex and Jamaican castor oil,” said one recommendation.

”Rice water will help you grow out your hair!” someone claimed.

”Its literally not that hard to bleach roots…” said one TikToker.

If you were in trouble, 5 minutes of YouTube would have saved you a lot of time.”

”Go to a professional next time,” a fellow viewer concurred.

