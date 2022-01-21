My hair was done for (dollar)250… it went horribly wrong, and I’m now a redhead instead of a blonde.

My hair was done for (dollar)250, but it went horribly wrong, and I’m now a redhead rather than a blonde.

VISITING the hairdresser is supposed to be a soothing experience, a treat for yourself – after all, you’re in the hands of a pro.

But not for Aamie, who was in tears after a botched transformation at the salon.

The video was shared on social media by Melbourne-based TikToker, and it quickly went viral, with nearly 535,000 people watching it.

”I’m going to cry if I don’t laugh,” she said.

According to her, she had requested natural-looking highlights and a refresh from her hairdresser, which the professional claimed was possible.

Aamie went on to say that she had shown the reference photo to the person five times.

Despite this, and the fact that she was charged (dollar)250 for the new locks, the end result was nothing like she had hoped for.

The Australian model shared photos of her hair after leaving the salon, which included bright red roots and odd patches of light copper highlights.

”I messaged her and expressed my dissatisfaction with it, and she promptly refunded my money,” she explained.

”She could have simply stated that it was not possible, and that would have sufficed.”

The customer stated, ”I wouldn’t be going back,” explaining that the hairdresser had fried the ends of her hair.

”I was there for over two hours, and my hair was breaking the next day.”

A perplexed viewer wondered, ”Why can’t stylists just admit when they can’t do something…’

”We all have bad days (I’m a hair dresser), but dang im sorry!” said one professional.

”Jesus lord, I don’t get it. I’ve been doing hair for 9 years and when I’m not sure I can do it, I just say no,” said another.

Some salon patrons shared their own terrifying experiences, such as this one: ”I went in for blonde, then walked out with grey brown for my wedding.”

”The toner didn’t work out as planned, but I just cried.”

”This is why I always do my hair myself,” one thought came to mind.

”You can’t even trust “professionals,”” says the author.

