I paid (dollar)300 plus tip to have my hair done because it was so bad that you could see the extensions.

Unfortunately, this was not the case for one woman, who claimed that she had her hair done and the end result was so bad that you could tell she was wearing extensions.

“I paid (dollar)300 to have my hair done, then came home and looked at this,” the woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @journeymontana2, said in her video.

She then turned around to show long hair extensions flowing gracefully from a ponytail, only to reveal the bun that was supposed to be hidden beneath the extensions.

“It’s the fact that I tipped her,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

While many viewers sympathized with the woman because of her unattractive hairstyle, others were simply shocked that she would spend so much money in the first place.

“Sis, why the hell are you paying (dollar)300 for a pony????” one user wrote, crying.

“I’m laughing because who would pay (dollar)300 for a pony anyway,” someone else added.

“That worth not even (dollar)200, why didn’t you look when you [were]there?” a third shocked person inquired.

The video received over 3,500 comments, but the poster did not appear to respond to any of them with an explanation for why she paid such a high price for a ponytail without first inspecting the end result.

Whatever the case may be, she is unlikely to return to the same stylist the next time she needs her hair done.

While many people believe this woman made a huge mistake by not checking her hair at the salon, people make hair mistakes at home all of the time.

People are damaging their hair by brushing too much, according to one TikToker, while a professional claims that people are brushing their hair incorrectly.

