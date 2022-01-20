My hands were amputated when I was seven years old, but my 800,000 Instagram followers adore my beauty tutorials, and I’ve since landed collaborations with Next and Claire’s.

My hands were amputated when I was seven years old, but my 800,000 Instagram followers adore my beauty tutorials, and I’ve landed collaborations with brands like Next and Claire’s.

Isabelle Weall, like most 18-year-old girls, enjoys glamming up with bright pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and false lashes.

Isabelle created her flawless look without hands after a bout of meningitis left her quadriplegic at the age of seven.

The Derby teen is now a make-up influencer whose tutorials are shared by Huda Kattan, the founder of global cosmetics brand Huda Beauty, with her 49.8 million Instagram followers.

“In 2018, I posted a video doing my make-up with a Huda eyeshadow palette,” Isabelle, who also works as a marketing assistant for a car company, says.

It was shot on a low-quality, old phone.

When I came out of the exam, I had 200,000 followers and millions of messages because Huda Beauty had shared it.

“It was insane! I’m sure a lot of people were impressed with how I applied make-up without using my hands.”

It took a lot of determination and practice.

It worked out well.

I need to work with Next, Claire’s Accessories, and Lounge Apparel to raise awareness and show other amputees that they can do it as well.”

Isabelle’s amazing make-up skills have made her a social media sensation, with 421,000 Instagram followers and 430,200 TikTok followers.

She’s now a member of the Fabulous beauty panel, and she’ll be sharing tips in print and on Instagram in the coming months.

Isabelle’s blended bronzed eyeshadow and sharp winged eyeliner, both done with Huda products, received nearly 19 million views on TikTok, with millions of comments praising her.

She says, “Now Huda Beauty sends me its new make-up launches and products to try.”

After being diagnosed with meningitis in 2010, Isabelle’s life took a drastic turn.

She had been sent home from school and had lost her appetite as the life-threatening blood disease took hold.

Isabelle was rushed to the hospital after her condition deteriorated and she began to drift in and out of consciousness.

Her heart stopped beating, she had multiple organ failure, and she was placed in a coma.

The amputations were ordered because the ends of all four limbs had lost circulation and were effectively dead.

It took six hours for the operation to be completed.

Isabelle awoke after a week.

“When I awoke, I was still very sick and had to stay in the hospital for another two months,” she says.

It was all a haze to me.

I remember being perplexed by the situation.

But I just thought to myself, ‘OK, this has to happen, so let’s get started.’

“Keeping a level head about the situation helped me deal with it.”

We had no idea how I would eat, drink, walk, or live after I left the hospital…

