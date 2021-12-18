My tense Tinder match demanded £1.75 for my drink, but things got even worse when I pretended to be British.

My tense Tinder match demanded £1.75 for my drink, but things got even worse when I pretended to be British.

AFTER he became overly enthusiastic about her British accent, a woman shared her Tinder date’s horror story.

Devrie Brynn took to TikTok after going on a date with an “English dude” while the American was living in Scotland.

In her video, she says, “I get there first, I slide into a booth for two, he slides in on my side, and immediately begins to prattle on about his knowledge of Stanley Kubrik films.”

“I’m bored out of my mind and he asks, ‘do you want another drink?’ I’m like, sure, I have a two-drink minimum on dates.”

“However, he stares at me and asks, ‘Do you have any money?’ I give him £5, and he comes back from the bar and says, ‘You owe me £1.75.'”

Things worsened when her date asked her to put on her best British accent.

Devrie complies, and her date becomes increasingly enthralled, exclaiming how ‘hot’ he finds it.

Devrie decides to end her impression despite her date’s pleas for more.

“This f***er gets out of bed and goes to the restroom.”

She continues, “He goes to the bathroom for one minute, two minutes, five minutes, six minutes, a lot of minutes you know.”

“His cheeks are flushed, he has a hint of dewiness, and he appears unnaturally satisfied when he returns.”

Devrie says she didn’t call him back at the end of the video.

Hundreds of thousands of people have watched the video and left thousands of horrified comments.

One person commented, “That was the worst first date ever.”

Another said, “Oof should have left when he was in the loo bestie.”

“I’d have been outta there faster than you could say ‘cheerio old chap,'” said a third.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]