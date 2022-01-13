My horrifying Tinder date claimed to be 6ft when he was only 5ft 6ins at best… then tried to persuade me that I was mistaken.

On dating profiles, we all want to present ourselves in the most flattering light possible, but there’s a thin line between exaggeration and outright lying.

A woman went on a Tinder date with a man who claimed to be six feet tall but was only five feet six inches tall; however, his deception backfired when he went too far.

Vanessa, a TikTok user, shared the Tinder horror story with her followers, and the reaction was hilarious.

“I had a Tinder date with a guy who claimed to be six feet tall,” she explained.

He was about five feet six inches tall.

“I didn’t say anything, but he kept bringing up his six-foot stature.”

He was trying to persuade me.”

Vanessa, who was in an awkward situation, felt compelled to speak up.

“At some point, I said, ‘I’m going to tell it like it is.’

You can’t be six feet tall because I’m five feet nine and, no offense, but you’re shorter than I am.’

One might expect the man to admit he was exaggerating and move on at this point, but that was not the case.

“He then spent about 15 minutes trying to persuade me that I was over six feet tall,” Vanessa explained.

The video has received over 100,000 views, and viewers found the story amusing.

One commenter joked, “2022 is the year ladies bring a measuring tape on dates.”

Many people stated that they had had similar experiences.

One viewer wrote, “I’m 5’2″ and the guy was literally one inch taller than me and referred to himself as 5’8″, so he brought it up himself.”

“Had this happen to me… Why lie? It’s embarrassing,” the second added.

