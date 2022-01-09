‘My horror at strangers photographing me breastfeeding makes me hope the new law will help mothers,’ says Stella Creasy.

‘My horror at strangers photographing me breastfeeding gives me hope that the new law will assist mothers,’ says Stella Creasy.

‘Feeding a baby is not a sexual act, and motherhood shouldn’t have to be this difficult – this new law emphasizes a small but critical point.’

A year and a half ago, Labour MP Stella Creasy was breastfeeding her new baby when she looked up to see a stranger filming her.

Creasy tells me, “I was on a train feeding my daughter, who was obviously hungry.”

“I wear a shawl to keep it more discreet because that’s how I prefer to do it, but I looked up in horror to see a man filming or photographing me, and he clearly thought it was hilarious.”

It made me feel humiliated and ashamed.”

Creasy, who represents Walthamstow in Parliament, has been a vocal supporter of legislation making it illegal to photograph breastfeeding mothers in public without their consent, and it was announced this week that the bill will be passed.

Julia Cooper, a Manchester mother, started the campaign against “breast pests” after seeing a man pointing a long lens camera at her while breastfeeding her baby daughter on a park bench.

She was disturbed by the incident and only breastfed in public once more, rarely taking her baby out for long periods of time due to her fear of being photographed.

The Voyeurism Act of 2019, which was passed in 2019, prohibits the taking of non-consensual photographs of genitals or buttocks, also known as ‘upskirting,’ but it exempts photographs of the upper body.

Cooper then informed her MP Jeff Smith, who, along with his colleague Creasy, MP for Walthamstow, launched the ‘Stop the Breast Pest’ campaign, which drew support from men and women of all political parties and generations.

Julia bravely confronted the man taking photos of her, according to Creasy, and then got off the train as soon as she could.

“I took off.

He’d realized I’d seen him and knew what he was up to, which only made him laugh harder.

He was aware that it was bothering me.”

Creasy and the charity Pregnant Then Screwed, which assists women who have been discriminated against because of their pregnancy or maternity, have received a flood of messages from women who have been filmed or photographed while breastfeeding, with some of them threatening to sue.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Stella Creasy: ‘My horror at stranger photographing me breastfeeding makes me hope the new law will help mums’