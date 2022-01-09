My husband allows me to stay at home all day, I don’t have a shopping budget, and I even have a maid, but people accuse me of being shabby.

My husband allows me to stay at home all day, I have no shopping budget, and I even have a maid, but people accuse me of being shabby.

AFTER marrying her husband, a woman has revealed how she hit the jackpot.

The woman shared a video on her TikTok account, Bridgette Hartt, which has received more than 200k views.

Bridgette, a mother of two who lives in the United States, said she and her husband had hit the jackpot and explained why she felt so fortunate.

“When you realize you’re married to your best friend,” Bridgette wrote in a video of herself relaxing in her kitchen.

“Who allows you to stay at home if you don’t have a shopping budget?”

“If the fly lady method doesn’t work, hire a maid.”

She also claimed that he still has romantic feelings for her, despite the fact that she appears to have gone a week without showering.

Bridgette explained that the fly lady cleaning method entails setting a timer for 15 minutes and doing as much as possible before the timer goes off.

The couple, who have been married for six years and have been together for ten years, are happy in their current situation, but some users suggested Bridgette was ‘classless’ for her and her partner’s life choices.

“Classless and immature omg, if my daughter posted this, I’d be horrified,” one user commented. “This is not a woman little girl, and your husband should be embarrassed.”

“Nobody ever said I was classy… I just said I was living the dream, back off,” Bridgette said in a video.

Bridgette may have a maid to assist her around the house, but she still has two small children to look after, which any mother understands can be difficult.

She also revealed that she paid for the maid with money earned through social media.

While some users were unimpressed with her video, one user wrote: “Until he leaves you and you can’t do anything for yourself because you don’t have the know-how.”

Make use of that time to make money for yourself, sister.”

Many women agreed she had struck it rich and expressed their joy for the happy couple, asking if her husband had a brother.

“BUT DOES HE HAVE A BROTHER?” one woman inquired.

“They prepare you for bad men, but not for good men,” one person exclaimed.

“Wonnah, wonnah!”

“Do you feel guilty?” a third woman wrote. “Being out there and living my dream?”

Check out this man’s search for the love of his life, whom he first met 12 years ago, for more relationship stories.

Plus, I’m a dating expert, and these are the seven things you should include in your profile to get a date.

In the meantime, I needed to…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.